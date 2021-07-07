Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 18,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,701,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $897,010.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

