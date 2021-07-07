Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67,459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.