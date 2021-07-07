Amalgamated Bank Has $354,000 Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

