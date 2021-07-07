Amalgamated Bank Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 148.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

