Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,394 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $15,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

