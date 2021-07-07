Amalgamated Bank Sells 278 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

