Amalgamated Bank Sells 701 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

