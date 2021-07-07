American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

