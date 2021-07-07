American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.75.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

TSE:HOT.UN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 220,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,847. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.