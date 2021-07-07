American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $275.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.24. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $275.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

