American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $128.76 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.