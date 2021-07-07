Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $29.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $101.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.12 million to $111.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.54 million, with estimates ranging from $134.49 million to $224.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets lowered HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 89,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

