Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 14,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

