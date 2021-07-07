Analysts Expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter worth about $16,763,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.