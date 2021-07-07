Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $962.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $960.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $964.47 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 763,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 415,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,489. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $957.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.36.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.