Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

