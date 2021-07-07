Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBSE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

