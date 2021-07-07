Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 396.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 4,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

