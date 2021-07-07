Analysts Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,940. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

