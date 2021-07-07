Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Target Price at $63.57

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$47.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

