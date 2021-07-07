Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $42,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 654,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

