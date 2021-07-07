Analysts Set Expectations for STORE Capital Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

