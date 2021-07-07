Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $57.57

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UPLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 244,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,422. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

