Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $57.57

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
UPLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 244,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,422. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11.
In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at $55,723,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock worth $4,791,731. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
