Analysts Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $18.90

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 305,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,391,036. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.24.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

