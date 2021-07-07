Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $51.28

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $41.33. 728,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,524,192. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

