AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is $0.04. AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.65 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

