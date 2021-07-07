Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 200,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of APF opened at GBX 144.23 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £307.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.84. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

