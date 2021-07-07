Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE APY opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

