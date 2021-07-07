Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of TSE APY opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
