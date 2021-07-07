Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:ATE opened at C$3.93 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$7.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98. The firm has a market cap of C$201.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

In other Antibe Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.