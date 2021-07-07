Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,200 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,148.57 ($15.01).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,598.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 953.05 ($12.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.