APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $53.32 million and approximately $113.03 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044832 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.