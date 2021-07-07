APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 68.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,490 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $1,833,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.