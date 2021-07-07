APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,808 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

