APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,562 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

