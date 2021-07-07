APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 132,339 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,339 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.