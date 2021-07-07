Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,498 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up about 5.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $85,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. 76,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,255. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock valued at $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

