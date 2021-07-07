Apple (LON:WM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Apple (LON:WM) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 254 ($3.32) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.33 ($2.81).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

