AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.