Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,342 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

