Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 339,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.78. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

