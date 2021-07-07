ArGo (ARGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,882.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $20,882.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

