Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 417 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $151,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.63, for a total value of $141,208.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12.

NYSE:ANET opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

