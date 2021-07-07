Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,394,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Altice USA by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

