Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 401.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 368,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Hologic worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hologic by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 220,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,392,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hologic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 731,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

