Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 125,991 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,991 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $42,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after acquiring an additional 354,346 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

