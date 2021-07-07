Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 151,151 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $39,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,041 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 678,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.