Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,324,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.