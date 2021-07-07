Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $787,722.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenable stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 153.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 105.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 79.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after acquiring an additional 427,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $8,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

