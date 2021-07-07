Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $150,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $174.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

