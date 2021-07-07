ASGN Incorporated Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE ASGN opened at $93.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63. ASGN has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ASGN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

