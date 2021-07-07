ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.63. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth about $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

